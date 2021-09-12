Superior Health Foundation’s 10th annual gala benefits ‘Communities That Care’ program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) hosted its 10th annual gala live and in-person Saturday night.

“It’s just exciting to see people from all across the Upper Peninsula. You know, we really missed them last year,” said SHF Executive Director Jim LaJoie.

After hosting the event virtually in 2020, this year featured more than 300 attendees filling Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center ballroom.

“For tonight, we’re going to have five hours of love. There’s going to be a lot of love spread in this room, because we’re proud to be here, proud to work with our partner Dial Help -- incredible organization that does so many wonderful things in the community,” LaJoie said.

Guests mingled and took part in the prize wheel, prize boxes and 20 silent auctions.

Ten-thousand dollars in funding received by the SHF go to their partner Dial Help -- which is a non-profit crisis center serving the Upper Peninsula.

“Dial Help is going to use their dollars to go to the ‘Communities that Care’ organizations across the U.P., and it’ll be used to work with children’s mental health issues,” explained LaJoie.

“We’re going to be doing some suicide intervention activities, some pro-social activities in the different counties, as well as work on recruitment,” said Dial Help Executive Director Rebecca Crane.

The Superior Health Foundation said it is close to raising a record-breaking amount in this year’s gala.

“If we get minimum bids on all those (20 silent auctions), we do well with our prize wheel, we do well with our lock box, we are on the verge of netting $100,000 this year, which would be a first in the history of the Superior Health Foundation. We’re right on the doorstep, and with the good help of the people here today and those at home bidding, we’re going to get there,” LaJoie said.

