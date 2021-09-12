Over 4,000 people gather for U.P. Beer Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Fall Beer Festival has made its return.

On Saturday, over 4,000 people gathered in Marquette’s Lower Harbor for the 12th annual Beer Fest.

More than 80 different breweries from across Michigan attended bringing hundreds of beers along.

For some, the day was a chance to get a taste of all that Michigan breweries have to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity to get some beer from a brewery downstate that you haven’t been able to get to, a new brewery you haven’t been to, or even if you don’t make a habit of going to breweries, this is a great way to taste some beers,” said Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham.

The next Michigan beer fest will be in Detroit this October.

