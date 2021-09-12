First ever Art at the Mountain kicks off

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular art show has made its return to Marquette but looks a little different.

The first ever Art on the Mountain kicked off Saturday afternoon.

Vendors of all different types of art participated in today’s event including painters, jewelry, photography, and seasonal decorations.

Along with the art sale, there was face painting, a silent auction, and the chair lift was taking bikers and hikers to the top of the hill.

Vendors said it’s been a busy day and are just happy to be back doing shows.

“It feels great just to have art fairs running again. With most of them gone for most of the year it’s been a challenge. We like seeing the people, we like seeing the smiles in the faces when they look at the artwork my wife has created. It’s really good to be here. This has been a great show here at Art at the Mountain. So, it’s a great change and great to have it going,” said vendor George Hommowun.

Art at the Mountain continues Sunday afternoon from 11 A.M. until 3 P.M.

