Cool Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds

In the wake of an exiting frontal system is a cool airmass and high pressure building in the Upper Peninsula. A post-frontal disturbance keeps cloudy conditions overnight with a slight chance of light showers -- overall, dry air works into the region with clearing skies from west-to-east Sunday afternoon.

Mostly sunny and cooler temps continue Monday -- clouds increase out west in the evening ahead of a Northern Plains system.

The deepening Northern Plains system draws in Gulf moisture to produce scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over the U.P. by early Tuesday.

Frontal passage leads to benign weather conditions in the Upper Peninsula Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a system from the Canadian Prairies bring rain chances to the mix Saturday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy early with a slight chance of sprinkles, then clearing from west to east in the afternoon; NW winds 10-15 mph and cool

>Highs: 60s to Lower-70s South

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool; clouds increase west in the evening

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer; clouds increase west in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70s

