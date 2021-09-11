Winona State keeps NMU Women’s Soccer scoreless

WINONA, Minn. (WLUC) - In the first regular-season road match for the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team, the Wildcats took on the Warriors of Winona State University and fell by a score of 1-0.

FIRST HALF

No goals were scored in the opening half, but there was still plenty of action.

The Wildcats had 11 shots to the Warriors four while also having three times as many corner kicks as the home team (6-2).

Caitlyn Trombley had two shots on goal in the early going of the half while Gwen Kiilunen and Brenna Musser also were able to put their shots on target.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps saved all four shots that came her way in the first.

SECOND HALF

The lone goal of the game, that came for the opposition, was scored early in the second half

Six of NMU’s seven shots were on goal in the final half of action.

Maria Storm got off the final on target shot for the Wildcats in the match in the 80th minute.

A corner kick for the ‘Cats with less than a minute left gave them a chance to even the score, but ultimately the Warriors’ defense held up and they took the 1-0 win.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats outshot the home team 18-11 in the match with both teams taking an even 10 shots each on goal.

NMU also had the advantage in corner kicks by a margin of 9-6.

Brooke Pietila had a team-high five shots for the ‘Cats. Trombley, Isabela Cardoso, and Isabelle Brusilow tied for the NMU lead in shots on goal with two apiece.

Shenae Kreps had nine saves in the contest for the Wildcats. The goalkeeper played in net for the full 90 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats continue their Minnesota road trip with a match at Bemidji State University. The match is slated for a 2 p.m. kick-off on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.