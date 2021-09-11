Stand Up Michigan Marquette County Chapter hosts 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Harlow Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 9/11 Remembrance ceremony was held this morning at Harlow Park in Marquette.

The Marquette County Chapter of ‘Stand Up Michigan’ hosted the ceremony. It began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem.

140 flags surrounded the park, put up by local veterans. Marquette’s Dan Adamini also performed a few patriotic songs.

Speakers at the event reminisced on their whereabouts during the 9/11 attack, among them U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman. He says his role is to make sure people remember who America is as a country.

“We continue to today to be a country of strength, a country of caring for one another,” says Bergman. “We are better because of the men and women who sacrificed their lives on 9/11 20 years ago.”

This was the first time a 9/11 ceremony was held by Stand Up Michigan. The organization President, Danielle Walin, says its mission is to show support to local authorities.

“We like to do good things in the community; honor veterans, law enforcement, all those kinds of things,” says Walin. “So we thought it was a great idea for us to get together as a community and remember.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.