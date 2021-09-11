Advertisement

Last day of annual Great Lakes Logging Expo in Escanaba

Multiple companies showcase their logging equipment and machinery to the public
Multiple logging companies showcase their equipment and heavy machinery
Multiple logging companies showcase their equipment and heavy machinery(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was the last day of this year’s Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo.

Dozens of people showed up at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba to get a glance at different logging equipment and heavy machinery, like chainsaws, bulldozers and excavators. Fabick CAT and John Deere were among the companies showcasing equipment.

After no event last year, Fabick CAT Territory Manager Tommy Olsen says he loved seeing the people throughout the three-day event.

“{Friday} was incredible,” Olsen said. “Friday is always the biggest day. It was a tremendous amount of people that came out again.”

The expo is scheduled to return next year at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

