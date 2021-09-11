Finlandia Volleyball falls to Clarke

DUBUQUE, Iowa (WLUC) - Freshman Emily Wilson had another double-digit kill match as the Finlandia University volleyball team (2-4) lost 3-0 (28-26, 25-12, 25-16) to Clarke (2-5), Friday night at the Kehl Center.

Clarke tried to put the first set away early, getting off to an 8-3 lead. Finlandia closed to 13-11 before going on an 7-2 run to lead 18-15. Down 24-22, the Pride fought off two set points to make it 24-24.

Freshman Anna Navarro smashed one home to put the Lions up 25-24. Clarke scored two points before senior Briana Portice spiked the ball to tie it at 26. The Pride scored the next two points to end the set.

In the second set, Clarke opened with a 10-2 run to end the set early.

The third set followed the same script with the Pride getting up 11-4 to effectively end the match.

For Finlandia, Wilson had 10 kills and four total blocks. It was her third straight double-digit kill match and fifth overall. Freshman Emma DeKiewiet had three service aces and senior Taylor Talerico had 10 digs.

For Clarke, Maddy Melvin had 10 kills and Amber Cooksley collected 10 digs.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Sept. 11, taking on Emmaus Bible. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

