Bemidji State tops MTU Women’s Soccer

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 2-1 to Bemidji State on Friday (Sept. 10). Julia Pietila scored her first career collegiate goal for Michigan Tech.

The Huskies had the pressure early in the first half, but could not break through. After a few committed penalties, the tides turned and Bemidji State grabbed a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick from senior forward Allyson Smith.

Michigan Tech answered in the second half when Pietila scored her first career goal for the Black and Gold. Smith would answer again for the Beavers, scoring her second of the night in the 74th minute to give Bemidji State the goal advantage.

“It was unfortunate to give up the penalty kick, but our team fought hard tonight,” Coach Ozturk said after the game. “Our team is getting better every day and they played their hearts out today. We are proud of their efforts and know that big things are ahead for our program.”

The Huskies came out applying pressure in the second half. A steal from Jesse Jacobusse and offensive pressure led to the Huskies goal. Pietila got the ball, turned and fired a shot off the crossbar, finding the back of the net as she was falling away.

“Julia called it before the game, saying she was going to score and she delivered for us,” Coach Ozturk said.

The Huskies were out shot 14-10 for the game. Gracie VanLangevelde came up with six saves for the Huskies.

Michigan Tech will be back at it on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Minnesota Crookston. The Golden Eagles (0-2) last played on Wednesday, September 8 against Concordia College, a 3-1 loss.

