American Legion Post 114 honors lives lost in 9/11

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The veterans at Greenwood American Legion Post 114 in Ishpeming spent Saturday afternoon reflecting on the events of 9/11.

A flag lowering ceremony (where the flag is raised fully, and then back down to half-mast) was held to honor lives lost during the terrorist attack 20 years ago.

One of the members played taps as the flag was lowered.

After, all the veterans held a moment of silence and salute.

“It’s a sad event that happened,” says Post Commander David Abraham. “You can never forget; with all our veterans and even with civilians – it’s never forget. So that’s why we’re here today. To honor them.”

A pork roast BBQ was open to the public to join at 2:00 p.m. The lunch lasted until all the food was gone.

