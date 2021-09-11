Advertisement

American Legion Post 114 honors lives lost in 9/11

A flag lowering ceremony was held to honor lives lost
Veterans at American Legion Post 114 saluted the flag as it was lowered.
Veterans at American Legion Post 114 saluted the flag as it was lowered.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The veterans at Greenwood American Legion Post 114 in Ishpeming spent Saturday afternoon reflecting on the events of 9/11.

A flag lowering ceremony (where the flag is raised fully, and then back down to half-mast) was held to honor lives lost during the terrorist attack 20 years ago.

One of the members played taps as the flag was lowered.

After, all the veterans held a moment of silence and salute.

“It’s a sad event that happened,” says Post Commander David Abraham. “You can never forget; with all our veterans and even with civilians – it’s never forget. So that’s why we’re here today. To honor them.”

A pork roast BBQ was open to the public to join at 2:00 p.m. The lunch lasted until all the food was gone.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
St. Francis Hospital is located in Escanaba.
Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Former Delta County Jail property.
Escanaba City Council cancels old jail hotel agreement with Proxima Management

Latest News

9/11 Tribute Hike
9/11 Tribute Hike takes place in Marquette
The ceremony took place in Harlow Park in Marquette.
Stand Up Michigan Marquette County Chapter hosts 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Harlow Park
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
K Day was a big hit in Centennial park on Friday.
MTU celebrates K Day