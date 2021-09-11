9/11 Tribute Hike takes place in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group paraded down popular street sidewalks in Marquette Saturday morning in support of those who lost loved ones on 9/11.

The 5-mile 9/11 Tribute Hike started at Presque Isle, continued down West Washington, Third Street, and back to Presque Isle.

Participants carried American flags and played patriotic music as they hiked.

A bagpipe tribute of ‘Amazing Grace’, played by Pierre Ogea, initiated the start of the walk.

The event organizer, Jacob Truttmann, says he started the walk to bring unity to Marquette, and to honor the many lives lost.

“[We’re] showing the families and the loved ones that we still support them, we still remember them, and to this day we’ll never forget the 2,977 individuals that lost their lives,” says Truttmann.

This was the second year of the 9/11 Tribute Hike. Truttmann says it will be an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.