Vikings sails past Finlandia Soccer

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wisc. (WLUC) - It was a valiant effort as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (1-1-1) lost 3-0 to Lawrence (4-1), Thursday night at the Banta Bowl

Sophomore Aspen Wallin made a nice save about three minutes in the contest.  At the 10:11 mark, freshman Ally Herrick saw her shot stopped at the last minute.  With 48 seconds left in the half, Lawrence managed to get one into the net.

In the second half, the defense tightened up as there were only four shots on goal by the Lions and Vikings combined.  With less than 23 minutes to go, junior Morgan Campbell broke through; her rocket shot was somehow grabbed by the Lawrence goalie.  The Vikings scored twice in a 10-minute span to seal the game.

Finlandia had seven shots with three on goal, three corner kicks and was called for 14 fouls.

Lawrence had 11 shots with eight on goal, five corner kicks and was called for 10 fouls.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Sept. 9 taking on North Central (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CST

