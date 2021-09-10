Advertisement

US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it’s making to help airline customers who didn’t get refunds after their flights were canceled during the early days of the pandemic last year.

The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going on.

A probe of United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps to give refunds to “thousands” of customers, and the Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5 million fine against Air Canada.

The Canadian carrier is appealing.

The department says it got more than 30,000 complaints about airline refunds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
St. Francis Hospital is located in Escanaba.
Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

Latest News

Legislators celebrate reinstatement of Circuit Court seat
State legislators celebrate reinstatement of Marquette County Circuit Court seat
Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice
Superior Health Foundation’s annual returns as an in-person event this Saturday
Northern Lights YMCA's Jonathan Ringel.
Jonathan Ringel named as Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director
The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates