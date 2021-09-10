Upper Michigan takes second in 2021 USA Today 10Best fall foliage contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan took home second place in USA Today’s 10Best contest for fall colors this year.

The White Mountains of New Hampshire claimed the top spot in the annual “Best Destination for Fall Foliage” contest.

USA Today noted the White Mountains attract “millions of visitors” in September and October, hoping to get a glimpse of the changing leaves.

Here in the U.P., colors are anticipated to peak near the end of this month. But, with a drier winter and summer this year, times and vibrancy will vary.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Destinations for Fall Foliage are as follows:

White Mountains - New Hampshire

Upper Peninsula - Michigan

Pocono Mountains - Pennsylvania

Gatlinburg - Tennessee

Ozark Mountain Region - Arkansas

Taos - New Mexico

Door County - Wisconsin

Laurel Highlands - Pennsylvania

Stowe - Vermont

Finger Lakes - New York

Originally, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

