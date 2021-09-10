Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County hosts 9/11 Day of Service

Volunteers from Marquette area businesses gathered to put together care kits for veterans Friday afternoon
United Way makes care kits for veterans
United Way makes care kits for veterans(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County is giving back to veterans in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack and the many lives lost.

Volunteers from Marquette area businesses gathered to put together care kits for veterans Friday afternoon. Items in the kits included soap, toothbrushes, small food items, and a handwritten ‘thank you’ note.

United Way Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said he received an ‘overwhelming’ response when searching for donations and volunteers for the event.

One of the volunteers, Karrie Abraham from VAST, was eager to show her support.

“I think it’s a day that we need to always remember,” says Abraham. “And not just remember it, but also do something about it. Helping others, especially those that helped us [by serving] for our country is a great way of remembering this day.”

Over 200 kits were put together for local veteran and senior homes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
St. Francis Hospital is located in Escanaba.
Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

Latest News

FILE. A patrol car for the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office in the eastern U.P.
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office temporarily stops fingerprinting service
Marquette County Cares Coalition, West End Health Foundation golf outing
Marquette County Cares Coalition partners with West End Health Foundation for golf outing fundraiser
FILE. A, aerial view of the fall colors from 2020, from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone.
Upper Michigan takes second in 2021 USA Today 10Best fall foliage contest
Army Veteran Frank Lombard.
Army veteran remembers 9/11 and how he still serves his community today