United Way of Marquette County hosts 9/11 Day of Service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County is giving back to veterans in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack and the many lives lost.

Volunteers from Marquette area businesses gathered to put together care kits for veterans Friday afternoon. Items in the kits included soap, toothbrushes, small food items, and a handwritten ‘thank you’ note.

United Way Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said he received an ‘overwhelming’ response when searching for donations and volunteers for the event.

One of the volunteers, Karrie Abraham from VAST, was eager to show her support.

“I think it’s a day that we need to always remember,” says Abraham. “And not just remember it, but also do something about it. Helping others, especially those that helped us [by serving] for our country is a great way of remembering this day.”

Over 200 kits were put together for local veteran and senior homes.

