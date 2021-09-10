Advertisement

Superior Health Foundation’s annual returns as an in-person event this Saturday

The charity organization supports and promotes the health, education and welfare of U.P. communities.
(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 300 people from all across the U.P. will gather together in support of the Superior Health Foundation (SHF) on Saturday.

The charity organization is hosting their 10th annual gala live and in-person after going virtual last year.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET in the ballroom of Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center.

SHF Executive Director Jim LaJoie said the foundation is looking forward to this upcoming fellowship -- for a cause.

“We’re partnering with Dial Help (crisis center). And the monies going to them, more than $10,000 will go back to the Communities That Care organizations across the Upper Peninsula to help with children’s mental health issues that have come on with the worldwide pandemic,” LaJoie said.

The gala features dinner, live entertainment and silent auctions for all to participate in -- attending or not.

“It is open to the public until 9:30 Saturday night (Eastern Time). We have 20 outstanding silent auction items. We’re encouraging people to go out and bid.”

To view and bid, visit http://bidpal.net/shfgala2021

Gala guests are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

