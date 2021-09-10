Suicide prevention art show comes to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Origami Crane Project is one of the art projects on display at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain. The crane project was provided by the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to inspire veterans to share their stories.

“The biggest piece with suicide prevention is we want people to know that they’re not alone. We do know that when people are in that space, they feel very alone, they feel like there’s nobody else, there’s no hope, or they don’t feel comfortable to talk about it,” said Mary Campbell, VA Hospital Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

Over one thousand cranes were folded, representing ‘healing, recovery and peace.’ The VA Hospital says this event will spark conversation.

“That common interest of an art piece and being able to come and just see it and embrace it, we’re hoping that can open the door for people to really talking about this more,” Campbell said.

For the theatre, the event allows for increased community engagement.

“We really feel this is an important subject to try to get out to the public and make it easier for people to talk about,” said Jinx Brew, Braumart Theatre Executive Director.

The origami project visits the Dickinson County Library, Econo foods, the YMCA, Bay College West, and the Bonifas Art Center in Escanaba throughout September and October. There will be more artwork for viewing, and for purchasing.

“Borderland Arts Group has put up a new display, and that will also be available for viewing from the public,” Jinx said.

A reception is being held from 5 p.m. CT until 8 p.m. CT Friday night at the theatre, all are welcome, and snacks will be provided. The theatre will be open from 6 p.m. CT to 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, and from 1 p.m. CT until 3 p.m. CT in the afternoon on Sunday for viewing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.