Advertisement

State legislators celebrate reinstatement of Marquette County Circuit Court seat

Seat to officially be filled beginning on January 1, 2023
Legislators celebrate reinstatement of Circuit Court seat
Legislators celebrate reinstatement of Circuit Court seat(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Late Friday afternoon, State Representative Sara Cambensy and Senators Ed McBroom and Wayne Schmidt celebrated the passage of House Bill 4656, which will eventually bring back a seat in the 25th Judicial Circuit Court.

This would be the first time since 2017 there would be five judges (two district, two circuit, one probate), as the seat was lost to attrition that year.

With cases piling up and the county seeing around 25% of the U.P.’s court cases, Cambensy says it was important to get this legislation done.

“To bring this back, we’ll see everything expedited much quicker,” Cambensy said. “Our jails won’t be backlogged, and certainly, our judges can get the help to people that they need much quicker.”

This would mark the first time since the 1970s that there would be a seat added in Marquette County.

Because it is a new opening, the people will elect who will fill it next year. The seat will officially be filled beginning on January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
St. Francis Hospital is located in Escanaba.
Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

Latest News

Lakeshore Motel under new ownership.
Iron County Motel under new management
FILE. Wisconsin Public Service's downtown Green Bay campus.
Reservoir drawdown to take place at hydroelectric dam along the Menominee River
Some flags outside Marquette Senior High School
Marquette High School students honor 9/11 victims
Superior Health Foundation’s annual returns as an in-person event this Saturday