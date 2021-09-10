State legislators celebrate reinstatement of Marquette County Circuit Court seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Late Friday afternoon, State Representative Sara Cambensy and Senators Ed McBroom and Wayne Schmidt celebrated the passage of House Bill 4656, which will eventually bring back a seat in the 25th Judicial Circuit Court.

This would be the first time since 2017 there would be five judges (two district, two circuit, one probate), as the seat was lost to attrition that year.

With cases piling up and the county seeing around 25% of the U.P.’s court cases, Cambensy says it was important to get this legislation done.

“To bring this back, we’ll see everything expedited much quicker,” Cambensy said. “Our jails won’t be backlogged, and certainly, our judges can get the help to people that they need much quicker.”

This would mark the first time since the 1970s that there would be a seat added in Marquette County.

Because it is a new opening, the people will elect who will fill it next year. The seat will officially be filled beginning on January 1, 2023.

