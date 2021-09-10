Seasonably warm day ahead

With upper-level west winds developing milder air will move in today through tomorrow. Therefore, temperatures will be a bit above normal. Then, a front moves through tomorrow bringing some isolated showers to the north early in the morning. Rainfall accumulations will remain low. Another low-pressure system looks to have more promising rain for next Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Morning isolated thundershowers in the north and east.

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 70°

