Seasonably warm day ahead
With upper-level west winds developing milder air will move in today through tomorrow. Therefore, temperatures will be a bit above normal. Then, a front moves through tomorrow bringing some isolated showers to the north early in the morning. Rainfall accumulations will remain low. Another low-pressure system looks to have more promising rain for next Tuesday.
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Morning isolated thundershowers in the north and east.
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Around 70°
