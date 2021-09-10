Advertisement

Reservoir drawdown to take place at hydroelectric dam along the Menominee River

The Grand Rapids hydroelectric dam drawdown is taking place to allow maintenance to be performed at the facility.
FILE. Wisconsin Public Service's downtown Green Bay campus.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) will start a gradual drawdown of the reservoir at its Grand Rapids hydroelectric dam on the Menominee River beginning on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The drawdown is taking place to allow maintenance to be performed at the facility.

A drawdown is a controlled process in which the reservoir located upstream of a dam is lowered below its normal level. WPS plans to lower the reservoir at its Grand Rapids hydroelectric dam by 3 feet in order to complete work on the facility’s overflow spillway.

The drawdown is expected to take a week to perform, with the lower water level remaining in place until early October.

WPS reminds residents and outdoor enthusiasts to follow several safety precautions when near dams, including:

  • Obey all warning signs.
  • Heed flashing lights, horns and sirens.
  • Stay outside of buoy lines.
  • Be aware of rapidly changing water conditions.
  • Bring a cell phone and contact 911 in an emergency.
  • Have a safe escape route planned and evacuate at the first sign of danger.

WPS owns and operates several renewable energy facilities, including its 17 hydroelectric dams in the Upper Midwest, as part of its commitment to building a bright, sustainable future.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

