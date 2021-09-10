Advertisement

MTU celebrates K Day

Classes ended at Noon on Friday for students so they could have a little fun at K Day.
K Day was a big hit in Centennial park on Friday.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - K Day, or Keweenaw Day, is a social event that brought 195 campus organizations, food vendors and blow-up obstacle courses to Centennial Park in Chassell.

“Student Leadership and Involvement puts on K Day, which is Keweenaw Day,” said Rochelle Spencer, MTU Student Leadership & Student Involvement assistant director. “This is actually our 70th K Day, so this has been happening since 1951.”

Spencer says students at K Day are encouraged to mix and mingle with campus organizations.

“[We] help them find their home away from home while they’re up at college,” said Spencer.

One organization that is heavily involved on campus is MUB, or the Memorial Union Board. It’s a student organization that fundraises and puts on student events.

For any thrill-seekers, the MTU Ski & Snowboard Club says it’s going to be a good year to shred some snow.

“We just get involved with all the skiers and snowboarders up here at Michigan Tech,” said MTU Ski & Snowboard Club Member Matt Gagnon.

“We like to have a good time on the slopes and off the slopes. We do a lot of waxing sessions for everyone that has to get some fresh wax under their skis, make sure you’re going fast down the hill,” he added.

Although, MTU Dance Team Members Allycia Lemme and Isabella Pladars say their dance team is pretty fun too.

“I love it because I get to dance to express myself, [and] I make great friends in the process,” said Lemme.

“I love it because I’m still able to be involved with dance at the college level,” said Pladars.

If you are a new or old husky, MTU still encourages anyone who missed K Day to check out all of its campus organizations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

