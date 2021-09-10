Michigan State Police ramping up recruiting efforts in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police will be hosting a U.P. wide recruiting event on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Lt. Mark Giannunzio, with the MSP Negaunee Post, said he hopes this event brings people out to learn about the career.

Every post in the Upper Peninsula will be participating in the recruiting event, including the Manistique Outpost. Sergeants will be on site to answer questions and hand out information regarding the process to become a part of the Michigan State Police. open.

Anyone interested in beginning a career with the MSP is encouraged to stop by during this event to learn more on the process and requirements. We are in need of highly qualified applicants to fill the ranks of the Michigan State Police.

Every post throughout the U.P. has openings for troopers and motor carrier officers. Now is an excellent time to apply as we have multiple recruit schools upcoming.

