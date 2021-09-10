Marquette County Sheriff’s Office trains cadaver dog

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is training one of the newest members of its Special Operations division.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Daja is the official cadaver dog of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. She is also the only law enforcement cadaver dog in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our previous tracking dog got old and had to retire,” said Special Operations Corporal Brian Kurin. “She was the next up-and-coming one, and we decided to not only train her with tracking but with cadaver work.”

Cadaver dogs are specially trained to find missing people who officers believe to be dead.

Kurin is Daja’s handler. He has spent weeks training the German Shepherd, and he says it is an intense process.

“Cadaver work is about the same amount of work as training a drug or a bomb dog,” Kurin said. “It uses their same sense and their same drive. Our basic school is five weeks long.”

Daja has learned to track down a smell through a series of challenging exercises.

“We set out samples of scent,” explained Kurin. “We set up different scenarios every time—it could be in the woods, int the water, in cars—and then we have the dog look for them.”

Kurin says Daja provides a valuable service to the people most affected the most by a missing persons case.

“It just helps us with cases that we can’t solve right away and find someone alive, at least we get closure for the families in some way,” said Kurin.

According to Kurin, Daja is passionate about her job.

“Even when we’re at home, she just waits for me to get a call and waits for me to start the truck!” he said.

Daja is already certified to search for cadavers on land. She is expected to complete her water training in a few weeks.

Kurin says the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office hopes she will work in Special Operations for eight to ten years.

