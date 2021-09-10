Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office trains cadaver dog

Daja is the only law enforcement cadaver dog in the Upper Peninsula.
Daja just after searching for a scent in the water along the Forestville Basin Trail.
Daja just after searching for a scent in the water along the Forestville Basin Trail.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is training one of the newest members of its Special Operations division.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Daja is the official cadaver dog of the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. She is also the only law enforcement cadaver dog in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our previous tracking dog got old and had to retire,” said Special Operations Corporal Brian Kurin. “She was the next up-and-coming one, and we decided to not only train her with tracking but with cadaver work.”

Cadaver dogs are specially trained to find missing people who officers believe to be dead.

Kurin is Daja’s handler. He has spent weeks training the German Shepherd, and he says it is an intense process.

“Cadaver work is about the same amount of work as training a drug or a bomb dog,” Kurin said. “It uses their same sense and their same drive. Our basic school is five weeks long.”

Daja has learned to track down a smell through a series of challenging exercises.

“We set out samples of scent,” explained Kurin. “We set up different scenarios every time—it could be in the woods, int the water, in cars—and then we have the dog look for them.”

Kurin says Daja provides a valuable service to the people most affected the most by a missing persons case.

“It just helps us with cases that we can’t solve right away and find someone alive, at least we get closure for the families in some way,” said Kurin.

According to Kurin, Daja is passionate about her job.

“Even when we’re at home, she just waits for me to get a call and waits for me to start the truck!” he said.

Daja is already certified to search for cadavers on land. She is expected to complete her water training in a few weeks.

Kurin says the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office hopes she will work in Special Operations for eight to ten years.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
St. Francis Hospital is located in Escanaba.
Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

Latest News

K Day was a big hit in Centennial park on Friday.
MTU celebrates K Day
FILE. Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Iron Mountain VA schedules drive-up flu vaccine clinics for veterans
Lakeshore Motel under new ownership.
Iron County Motel under new management
FILE. Wisconsin Public Service's downtown Green Bay campus.
Reservoir drawdown to take place at hydroelectric dam along the Menominee River