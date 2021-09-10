Marquette County Cares Coalition partners with West End Health Foundation for golf outing fundraiser

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County golfers gathered at Wawonowin Country Club in Ely Township Friday morning, competing to support community health and development.

The Marquette County Cares Coalition partnered with the West End Health Foundation to put on the fundraiser. All the money raised will go towards programs supporting Marquette County youth and families.

24 teams registered for the 18-hole event.

Some holes, according Jennifer Eyler with the Marquette County Cares Coalition, had some special events for golfers.

“There will be a hole in one, there’s a tiki hut at one,” says Eyler. “There will be a couple different holes that will have different specialty things going on.”

This was the third event hosted by the two organizations.

The Cares Coalition offers support for families all throughout the U.P. For more information on its services, click here.

