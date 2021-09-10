Advertisement

Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office temporarily stops fingerprinting service

The department says its an attempt to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that is spreading in that area.
FILE. A patrol car for the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office in the eastern U.P.(Mackinac County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Friday afternoon, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office has stopped all fingerprinting services to the public.

The department says its an attempt to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that is spreading in that area.

“Please call the office after September 21, 2021 for the status of our fingerprint services regarding CPL prints, school employment, etc,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Stay safe and healthy!”

