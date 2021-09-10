Lewis blanks NMU Men’s Soccer

ROMEOVILLE, Illi. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (0-2-1) had a setback of 2-0 to Lewis University in the Wildcats’ final non-conference match of the season.

FIRST 45

The Flyers scored first with two goals coming for Lewis in the first half of action.

Ryan Palmbaum notched a shot on goal for the visiting team in the first half. He had three total shots in the opening half for the Wildcats

Aydin Lambert and Maxime Doutre also got off one shot each to bring the NMU total for the half to five.

SECOND HALF

In the second half, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.

Palmbaum again registered a shot on goal while Brady Kronenburg also had a shot on target in the final 45 minutes.

Alex Weaver got his first start of the season for the Wildcats and collected a save in the second half.

The teams were even in the second half with each taking three total shots. NMU had the advantage in shots on goal in the second half with two to the Flyers’ one.

Lewis earned the 2-0 win in the match.

STAT LEADERS

Palmbaum’s five total shots and two shots on goal were both team-highs for the Wildcats.

Lambert and Doutre both tallied single shots while Kronenburg’s lone shot was on goal.

Four ‘Cats played the full 90 in the match. Defenders Niko Scheibal and Noah Eklund, midfielder Lambert, and goalkeeper Weaver were in the match for the full duration.

In the net, Weaver had three saves over his 90 minutes as the NMU keeper.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats open up the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) portion of the schedule at Saginaw Valley State University on Friday, September 17. The contest is slated for a 1 p.m. start.

