Keweenaw Bay Fire Department receives $41.5K in federal funds

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced $41,500 in federal funding has been awarded to the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department to recruit and retain additional personnel.

This funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

“It is important that our fire departments have the resources to attract and retain staff to ensure they can serve families and businesses,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “This grant will help the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department ensure they have the staff needed to continue protecting their community.”

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

“We currently have only five staff members in our operation. Two members are in their 70′s, I’m in my 60′s, and we were getting ready to close our doors because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Keweenaw Bay Fire Chief Diane Morin. “Receiving this SAFER grant will help us stay open and continue serving the families in our community. We are so thankful for this funding—it means so much to us.”

More information about these grants can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.