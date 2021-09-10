Advertisement

Keweenaw Bay Fire Department receives $41.5K in federal funds

This funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program.
FILE. Keweenaw Bay Fire Department truck driving out of the fire hall.
FILE. Keweenaw Bay Fire Department truck driving out of the fire hall.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced $41,500 in federal funding has been awarded to the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department to recruit and retain additional personnel.

This funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program.

“It is important that our fire departments have the resources to attract and retain staff to ensure they can serve families and businesses,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “This grant will help the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department ensure they have the staff needed to continue protecting their community.”

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help the Keweenaw Bay Fire Department make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

“We currently have only five staff members in our operation. Two members are in their 70′s, I’m in my 60′s, and we were getting ready to close our doors because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Keweenaw Bay Fire Chief Diane Morin. “Receiving this SAFER grant will help us stay open and continue serving the families in our community. We are so thankful for this funding—it means so much to us.”

More information about these grants can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
St. Francis Hospital is located in Escanaba.
Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

Latest News

Superior Health Foundation’s annual returns as an in-person event this Saturday
Northern Lights YMCA's Jonathan Ringel.
Jonathan Ringel named as Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director
United Way makes care kits for veterans
United Way of Marquette County hosts 9/11 Day of Service
FILE. A patrol car for the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office in the eastern U.P.
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office temporarily stops fingerprinting service