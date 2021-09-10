Iron Mountain VA schedules drive-up flu vaccine clinics for veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drive-up flu vaccines are available for veterans enrolled in VA health care at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain Sept. 13 to 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. central time each day. No appointment is necessary.

The VA Medical Center is located at 325 East H Street in Iron Mountain.

Veterans may also get vaccinated during their regularly scheduled VA appointments.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who received their flu shot elsewhere are requested to contact their VA primary care clinic and provide that information.

“The best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications is with a flu vaccine,” said Ann Mattson, RN, Infection Control Nurse at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.

Veterans may call 800-215-8262, extension 34758, for updated VA flu shot clinics at the VA Medical Center and its eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics in the Upper Peninsula and northeast Wisconsin.

Dates and times for these clinics are as follows:

Rhinelander – September 16/17 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST

Gladstone – September 17 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Marquette – September 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Sault Ste. Marie – September 22 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Ironwood – September 22/29 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST

Menominee – September 23/24 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST

Manistique – September 24 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Hancock – September 30/October 1 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST

These clinics are for flu shots only. Veterans may schedule for COVID-19 vaccines by asking their primary care provider or by calling 906-774-3300 ext. 33115.

“Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions,” added Mattson.

For more information on flu vaccinations and prevention, go to https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/ or https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm.

