Advertisement

Former Marquette Mayor recalls ‘horror’ of 9/11

Former Marquette Mayor Jerry Irby shares his 9/11 story
Former Marquette Mayor Jerry Irby shares his 9/11 story(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Marquette Mayor Jerry Irby is remembering the ‘horror’ of the 9/11 terrorist attack just one day before its 20th anniversary.

The morning of September 11th, 2001, Irby and the former Marquette City Attorney were down in Kalamazoo at a Michigan Municipal League (MML) conference.

As the conference was underway, Irby recalls someone interrupting to say one of the World Trade Center towers had been it with a plane. A few minutes later, the same report came again, this time for the other tower.

“Right then we knew we were being attacked- the United States of America was being attacked,” says Irby. “And that was the first time, in my memory, of being attacked on our soil.”

Irby and the attorney were stuck in Kalamazoo because all airports and car rental businesses were shut down, including Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn.

In the aftermath of the attack, the two men spent the night away from home and family.

“It was a profound feeling of vulnerability when we were sitting there in Kalamazoo not able to get home,” recalls Irby.

An MSP Lieutenant drove to Kalamazoo to bring the two back to Marquette the next day.

Irby served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He says with military background, he always feels ‘on guard’.

“If I would have been called up, [if the U.S. had] said ‘OK we need to get our military together’, there’d been no doubt in my mind I would have gone back.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
The board deliberated for almost five hours, before settling on a policy to vote on.
Norway-Vulcan Area School Board voted on mask mandate

Latest News

People at the pavilion in Ludington Park.
Escanaba veterans remember 9/11
FILE. Former Delta County Jail property.
Escanaba City Council cancels old jail hotel agreement with Proxima Management
The Sturgeon river is a great place for may to enjoy gorgeous views of wetlands and the Portage...
Boat launch construction begins
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic