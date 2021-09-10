Former Congressman Bart Stupak reflects on memories of 9/11

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As we continue to remember 9/11, we are reminded that some people would have a part to play in planning to prevent future attacks and to punish those responsible for what happened that day.

Don Ryan spoke with Bart Stupak who was Upper Michigan’s representative in Congress at that time.

Congressman Bart Stupak was on a flight back to Washington as the events of 9/11 unfolded. His journey began from the Green Bay Airport.

“We just landed in Detroit when the pilot said, ‘there was a freak accident. A plane hit the World Trade Center and they asked us to hold here for a few minutes, some other planes are going to take off.’ Then, before we got to the gate to disembark, he said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but a second plane hit the tower.’ And I said to the guy next to me, ‘That’s a terrorist attack.’ He said ‘what are you talking about?’ I said, ‘that’s no accident. It’s a terrorist attack,’” Stupak recalled.

Stupak arrived in Washington that evening around 7:00 o’clock and as he talked with Scott Schloegel, his chief of staff, he was already thinking about the next day.

“So, I got in maybe 7:00, 8:00 o’clock. Talked to Scott for a few minutes. He said, ‘I sent all the staff home.’ I said, ‘right, you should, but we’re bringing them back tomorrow.’ He said, ‘what do you mean?’ I said, ‘well, were not going to let the terrorists win.’”

Ryan asked Congressman Stupak what he was thinking as he reflected on the events of that day.

“Angry! How could this occur? We’ve got to pull the country together and get to the bottom of this,” Stupak said. “And really, unite together as a country to fight this terror. You know, in a free society we don’t have room for terrorism.”

September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America and the tragedies of that day will not be forgotten.

