Finlandia Volleyball starts weekend with solid win

CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - Sophomore Joslyn Perala and freshman Emily Wilson were in double-digit kills as the Finlandia University volleyball team (2-3) beat Moody Bible (1-1) 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-15), Thursday night at the Solheim Center.

The first two sets were back-and-forth the entire way. The third set was the same until 16-13, Finlandia. Wilson served up seven straight points to turn the tide for the Lions. Perala ended the match with a shot down the line.

Perala had 11 kills, 10 digs and four block assists and hit .370 while Wilson had 10 kills. The Lions had 15 team blocks led by freshman Emma DeKiewiet who had eight total blocks. Senior Taylor Talerico had 15 digs.

Finlandia remains on the road, Friday, Sept. 10, taking on Clarke. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. CST

