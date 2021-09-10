Advertisement

Finlandia Volleyball starts weekend with solid win

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - Sophomore Joslyn Perala and freshman Emily Wilson were in double-digit kills as the Finlandia University volleyball team (2-3) beat Moody Bible (1-1) 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-15), Thursday night at the Solheim Center.

The first two sets were back-and-forth the entire way.  The third set was the same until 16-13, Finlandia.  Wilson served up seven straight points to turn the tide for the Lions.  Perala ended the match with a shot down the line.

Perala had 11 kills, 10 digs and four block assists and hit .370 while Wilson had 10 kills.  The Lions had 15 team blocks led by freshman Emma DeKiewiet who had eight total blocks.  Senior Taylor Talerico had 15 digs.

Finlandia remains on the road, Friday, Sept. 10, taking on Clarke.  The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue squad, made up of 12 horses, was deployed to cover large open field grounds in the...
Search intensifies for Robert Cook
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
The board deliberated for almost five hours, before settling on a policy to vote on.
Norway-Vulcan Area School Board voted on mask mandate
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson

Latest News

Vikings sails past Finlandia Soccer
(NMU Graphic)
Lewis blanks NMU Men’s Soccer
Sports on Demand Thursday 9 9 21
Tech Football rallies in fourth quarter to edge Hillsdale