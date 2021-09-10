Advertisement

Escanaba veterans remember 9/11

Lunch was provided by Skradski Funeral Home and U.P. Health System Home and Hospice.
People at the pavilion in Ludington Park.
People at the pavilion in Ludington Park.
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans gathered at the Ludington Park pavilion for a special tribute Friday afternoon. There was a moment of silence to remember fallen soldiers, a bugler played “Taps” and then everyone enjoyed a meal together. Organizers prepared enough food to feed 250 people.

The goal of the event was to bring veterans and the community together.

“Just to build the morale of the community. That’s the biggest part of this whole thing. Just to bring the community outside and enjoy this beautiful weather since there’s not a whole lot left to this summer,” said Scott Knauf, a worker at the event.

Lunch was provided by Skradski Funeral Home and U.P. Health System Home and Hospice.

