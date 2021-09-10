Advertisement

Escanaba City Council cancels old jail hotel agreement with Proxima Management

The city says following a discussion with the city attorney, and after no development on the site in two years, it felt it necessary to end the agreement.
FILE. Former Delta County Jail property.
FILE. Former Delta County Jail property.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A redevelopment project in Delta County has been canceled by the Escanaba City Council.

According to a Friday release from the City of Escanaba, the city council has sent a letter to Proxima Management, notifying the company that the city is exercising a 60-day notice of termination for the agreement to redevelop the old Delta County Jail property into a hotel.

The city also says there hasn’t been any communication from the developers “for months.”

The city plans to actively seek other developers for the former jail site.

This is a developing story. TV6 is working to gather more information.

