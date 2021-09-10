A Cool Front Will Set Off Showers Over Portions of the U.P. Saturday

Saturday: Chance of showers, mainly northern and eastern sections, clouds mixed with sun

Highs: 70s to near 80 south-central

Sunday: Cooler, clouds giving way to increasing sunshine, especially in the afternoon

Highs: 60s to around 70 south

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 60s to around 70, warmest west

There is a chance of widespread showers on Tuesday. Afterwards, temperatures should gradually warm to above average as the week wears on.

