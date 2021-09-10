A Cool Front Will Set Off Showers Over Portions of the U.P. Saturday
Followed by Cooler Air on Sunday
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Saturday: Chance of showers, mainly northern and eastern sections, clouds mixed with sun
Highs: 70s to near 80 south-central
Sunday: Cooler, clouds giving way to increasing sunshine, especially in the afternoon
Highs: 60s to around 70 south
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: 60s to around 70, warmest west
There is a chance of widespread showers on Tuesday. Afterwards, temperatures should gradually warm to above average as the week wears on.
