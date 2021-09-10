Advertisement

Boat launch construction begins

The launch is going to be canoe and kayak only.
The Sturgeon river is a great place for may to enjoy gorgeous views of wetlands and the Portage Lake.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - A boat launching site on the northwest side of the US-41 bridge over the Sturgeon River is evolving.

DP construction has begun the project by digging out the launch and filling it with rocks for support.

The new design will be ADA accessible and will feature a ramp going down the slope to a gangway that will finish at a floating dock. There, people will be easily able to get in and out of the Sturgeon River.

Chassell’s planning commission says it hopes the launch will improve the navigability of the river.

“I think most importantly, we’re going to have a great takeout point for people who will be putting in [at] places like Otter Lake,” said Keith Meyers, Chassell Planning Commission vice-chair. “Or points upstream on the Sturgeon River, so our hope is that we’ll get people out here taking advantage of the river trail.”

The launch should be completed within the next month or so, but in the meantime, residents must stay out of the active construction site.

