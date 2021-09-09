Vinyl record sale returns to Ore Dock Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop-up record shop has returned to the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette.

The vinyl records range from vintage, to rare, to brand new tunes you might hear on the radio today.

You might even discover music at the pop-up shop. Bands Conga Se Menne and The Day Dreamers will be playing on Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively.

...And if you need to get rid of your old records to make room for your new tunes, there’s an option for you as well.

“The public is also invited- if you’ve got a box of records you wanna bring down and have us take a look at, we’d love to take a look at your collection. So please come down to the Ore Dock and see us for the Ore Dock Record Show.” says show organizer and longtime record collector Jon Teichman.

You can browse the thousands of records and other pop culture items at the Ore Dock Brewery from noon to 11, today through Sunday.

