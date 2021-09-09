Velodrome Coffee now available at Sawyer International Airport

K. I. SAYWER, Mich. (WLUC) - The next time you need a pick-me-up before an early morning flight, a Marquette coffee shop has you covered.

Sawyer International Airport has partnered with Velodrome Coffee to install a self-serve coffee brewer inside the terminal. The touch screen device offers light roast, dark roast, and decaf coffee, all roasted in Marquette.

Velodrome founder and co-owner Brice Sturmer says the partnership with Sawyer is a great opportunity to promote local businesses to travelers.

“It’s a little taste of home for people that are from here,” said Sturmer. “For people coming in, it’s a nice little treat to get you from the airport all the way into town. The more that we can showcase our awesome small business community up here, the more people will come through the airport and enjoy our area.”

Velodrome Coffee costs $3.85 per cup at the airport.

You can also grab a cup of Velodrome Coffee at the company’s store on West Washington Street. Visit Velodrome’s website for more information.

