US-2 signal work planned for next week in western, central UP

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Work on three traffic signals on US-2 in the western and central Upper Peninsula will take place next week:

US-2 at Ridegeview Drive in Iron Mountain will have damaged equipment replaced Monday, Sept. 13. During the work, the signal will be dark and traffic at the intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs.

US-2 at Country Club Road in Ironwood will have equipment added Tuesday or Wednesday, Sept. 14 or 15. There may be minor interruptions to traffic flow, but the signal should remain on in flash mode.

US-2/US-41/M-35 at 5th Avenue North in Escanaba will have equipment added Wednesday or Thursday, Sept. 15 or 16. There may be minor interruptions to traffic flow, but the signal should remain on in flash mode.



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching these intersections while work is in progress.

