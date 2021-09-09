Staff tire of unnecessary hospitalizations

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Nicole Linder, OSF St. Francis Chief Hospitalist, says she’s fatigued and heartsick. She says she’s tired of watching people suffer endlessly from a preventable disease.

“I was really relieved and really hopeful when there was a highly effective vaccine developed much more rapidly than I could have dreamed,” said Linder. “I think there was a feeling that we were getting to the finish line.”

However, Dr. Linder says the finish line idea is far from reality now, as another problematic COVID surge reminds her of last year’s troubles.

“The difference is that nearly all of the patients we’re caring for made the choice to not be vaccinated,” said Linder.

Which she says is shocking, given the facts about what drugs are used to treat moderate to severe COVID cases.

“I don’t think people realize, that if they do become ill enough to be hospitalized, they’re going to be injected with a lot of foreign substances,” said Linder.

She adds that after watching some of her most vibrant and happy patients struggle with the virus, she hopes others can take steps to prevent them from getting it.

“If you get the vaccine, you have a .001% chance of dying from a breakthrough infection,” said Linder. “That’s a staggeringly small number, and that is highly effective.”

