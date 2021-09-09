Advertisement

Sheriff appointment interviews begin

Interviews began Wednesday to select a new Houghton County Sheriff.
The Houghton County appointment board sits down with each sheriff candidate to ask them a...
The Houghton County appointment board sits down with each sheriff candidate to ask them a series of questions on how they plan to fill the role.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The final decision is up to the Houghton County appointment board.

Currently, seven people are running for the position. All of which have served on local law enforcement teams.

Candidates were interviewed back to back, in random order for fairness.

They were asked questions regarding what they would like to accomplish as sheriff, as well as what experience they have to run a business or jail.

Additionally, they were asked how they plan to tackle the substance abuse and mental health issues in Houghton County.

After all of the potential sheriffs completed their interviews the appointment board passed a motion to meet again next Wednesday for a decision.

The Houghton County appointment board declined to comment further on camera about the appointments.

The need for a new sheriff comes after the death of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean in July.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students
A MAPS school bus.
Some schools follow CDC order requiring masks on buses; others go against mandate

Latest News

Plans for the Teal Lake expansion
Neguanee seeks public input on Teal Lake expansion project
NMU ROTC cadets in class
The NMU ROTC program relates to 9/11 20 years later
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors
New art gallery in downtown Marquette.
Wintergreen Hill Art Gallery to host grand opening and open house