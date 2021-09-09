Sheriff appointment interviews begin

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The final decision is up to the Houghton County appointment board.

Currently, seven people are running for the position. All of which have served on local law enforcement teams.

Candidates were interviewed back to back, in random order for fairness.

They were asked questions regarding what they would like to accomplish as sheriff, as well as what experience they have to run a business or jail.

Additionally, they were asked how they plan to tackle the substance abuse and mental health issues in Houghton County.

After all of the potential sheriffs completed their interviews the appointment board passed a motion to meet again next Wednesday for a decision.

The Houghton County appointment board declined to comment further on camera about the appointments.

The need for a new sheriff comes after the death of Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean in July.

