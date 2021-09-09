September is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPHS- Marquette pediatrician Dr. Michael Nidiffer says Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder is 100% preventable.

He is using this month to bring awareness to the disorder. Statistics show that 1 in 10 women report consuming alcohol while pregnant, and that 1 in 20 children may be affected by FASDs.

The hospital offers a FASD clinic once a month and is currently the only FASD clinic in the UP. Click here for more information on the clinic.

