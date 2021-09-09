Advertisement

September is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPHS- Marquette pediatrician Dr. Michael Nidiffer says Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder is 100% preventable.

He is using this month to bring awareness to the disorder. Statistics show that 1 in 10 women report consuming alcohol while pregnant, and that 1 in 20 children may be affected by FASDs.

The hospital offers a FASD clinic once a month and is currently the only FASD clinic in the UP. Click here for more information on the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students
Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto Sr., of Hancock, is facing four charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection...
UPDATE: Hancock man pleads guilty on charge for Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol
Fire
One man injured in Escanaba kitchen fire

Latest News

The board deliberated for almost five hours, before settling on a policy to vote on.
Norway-Vulcan Area School Board voted on mask mandate
The Houghton County appointment board sits down with each sheriff candidate to ask them a...
Sheriff appointment interviews begin
Plans for the Teal Lake expansion
Neguanee seeks public input on Teal Lake expansion project
NMU ROTC cadets in class
The NMU ROTC program relates to 9/11 20 years later