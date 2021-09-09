Search intensifies for Robert Cook

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Robert Cook has been missing since September 3, and search and rescue intensified its search today. First responders say this is abnormal behavior for Cook.

With the help of the Menominee County Undersheriff, search parties were mobilized. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was using drones to fly over open fields. Ground searches were split into parties and combed the cornfield near the main road. First responders included BAMSAR, a horse search and rescue squad.

A central headquarters has been established on County Road 356, and flyers are being passed out to passing traffic. Organizers on scene are still hopeful.

“We believe he’s out here still because he is 6′8″. This road is not populated often, I don’t believe somebody would have picked him up. At least if they would have, he would have been brought to the authorities or hospital,” said Jennifer Cescolini, Northpointe Healthcare System CEO.

The search was called off at 5 p.m. CT this evening, but will resume in the morning. The community is asked to check their property sheds, game cameras, or any structure where Cook could have sought shelter during inclement weather last weekend.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post at 906-428-4411.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.