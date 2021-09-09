Portions of Bond Falls Scenic Site closed Sept. 13-14 for volunteer workday

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC) - To accommodate an all-volunteer Michigan Cares for Tourism workforce, portions of Bond Falls Scenic Site, near Paulding in Ontonagon County, will be closed Sept. 13-14.

The parking area, boardwalk and trail will be closed Monday, Sept. 13, at 4:00 p.m. eastern through Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5:00 p.m. for maintenance and repairs.

Approximately 30 tourism industry volunteers will work together with park staff to perform critical repairs to the decking on the boardwalk and bridges that provide access to view the falls.

Volunteers also will assist with trail brushing and painting.

“We are honored that MC4T volunteers will be dedicating their valuable time and efforts at Bond Falls,” said Dan Dowdy, Baraga State Park supervisor, who also administers the Bond Falls Scenic Site. “The work accomplished here will ensure that we continue to provide high-quality, accessible recreation at one of the largest and most picturesque waterfalls in the western Upper Peninsula.”

MC4T is a 100% volunteer organization that brings the tourism industry together to donate time, resources and energy to help restore the state’s historic, cultural and natural attractions.

This year, volunteers are breaking into smaller groups to tackle restoration and repair work at 10 different sites, including Bond Falls. Learn more at MichiganCaresforTourism.com.

For the latest information on this and other DNR recreation closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures. For more on the Bond Falls Scenic Site, visit Michigan.gov/BondFalls.

Questions about the Sept. 13-14 closures can be directed to Baraga State Park at 906-353-6558.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.