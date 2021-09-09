Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement in Delta County and surrounding areas are searching Thursday for a stolen vehicle out of Marinette County.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:38 a.m. Sept. 8, Delta County Central Dispatch sent out a “be on the lookout” for a stolen reddish/maroon Cadillac with Wisconsin plates.

The vehicle was involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer.

A sheriff’s office deputy spotted the suspect vehicle in Danforth and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The deputy pursued the driver, who failed to stop while crossing US-2/US-41 in the Pine Ridge area. After that, the driver and vehicle couldn’t be found.

The driver was then involved in a larceny of fuel at the Oasis Gas Station in Harris.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on US-41, south of Powers.

Anyone able to identify the suspect, pictured above, is asked to call 906-786-3633 or message the Delta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

