Norway-Vulcan Area School Board voted on mask mandate

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway-Vulcan Area School Board passed a mask mandate for the district. The vote passed 5-2.

Effective September 13, 2021, the policy says 6th grade students and under, plus staff working with them until further notice will be required to wear masks.

7th to 12th graders plus staff working with them, upon reaching 8 percent of students COVID positive or in quarantine, a mask mandate will be put into place.

The mandate for 7-12th grade can be removed after five consecutive days under the 8 percent threshold. This mask mandate will be re-evaluated at each board meeting. Parents in the audience were not supportive of the vote.

Masks on the school buses are also mandatory, regardless of grade.

“For the purpose of indoor athletics, should grades 7-12 be under a mask mandate, the visiting team will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building until the area of play is reached and play is begun and upon exiting the playing area or the building,” the policy read.

The board deliberated for almost five hours, and were joined by health representatives from the Western U.P. Health Department for a Q&A with the board about COVID in the U.P.

TV6′s Clint McLeod says after the vote passed, he witnessed loud outbursts from parents, a confrontation between a board member, a parent and a student in the crowd, and the board then called a short recess.

