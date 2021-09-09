New boards up inside Lakeview Arena in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Marquette’s Lakeview Arena, a brand new board system is being installed. New dashers and acrylic glass line the rink which is set to see hockey action later this month.

All that’s left now are some of the finishing touches on the boards. The cost for the new system was about $120,000. Marquette Parks and Recreation staff say the old boards system had outlived its usefulness.

“This is great news for all the users of the rink it was well overdue, it’s been about 30 years since the old system was put in so it was time for an upgrade, it definitely helps with safety of the players and the aesthetic of the rink itself,” said Michael Anderson, Marquette Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

Crews took a little more than a week to install the new boards. They’ll start setting the ice in the Lakeview rink next week in preparation of the Stick it to Cancer Tournament coming September 24.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.