Advertisement

New boards up inside Lakeview Arena in Marquette

New boards at Lakeview Arena
New boards at Lakeview Arena(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Marquette’s Lakeview Arena, a brand new board system is being installed. New dashers and acrylic glass line the rink which is set to see hockey action later this month.

All that’s left now are some of the finishing touches on the boards. The cost for the new system was about $120,000. Marquette Parks and Recreation staff say the old boards system had outlived its usefulness.

“This is great news for all the users of the rink it was well overdue, it’s been about 30 years since the old system was put in so it was time for an upgrade, it definitely helps with safety of the players and the aesthetic of the rink itself,” said Michael Anderson, Marquette Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

Crews took a little more than a week to install the new boards. They’ll start setting the ice in the Lakeview rink next week in preparation of the Stick it to Cancer Tournament coming September 24.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students
Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto Sr., of Hancock, is facing four charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection...
UPDATE: Hancock man pleads guilty on charge for Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors

Latest News

Bond Falls, near Paulding, Michigan. (WLUC File Photo)
Portions of Bond Falls Scenic Site closed Sept. 13-14 for volunteer workday
The vehicle and driver pictured were involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer, and later...
Police looking for car involved in multiple incidents, stolen out of Marinette County
LSCC Diaper Drive
Lake Superior Christian Church hosts diaper drive to benefit Care Clinic during September
Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Police seek information on Kingsford man charged with child sexually abusive activity