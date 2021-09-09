Advertisement

Neguanee seeks public input on Teal Lake expansion project

Plans for the Teal Lake expansion
Plans for the Teal Lake expansion(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Parks and Recreation Committee heard public input Wednesday night on a plan to expand access to Teal Lake. The Committee met and shared some preliminary details on the project which would expand access and almost double the beach area, provide an ADA compliant ramp and re-route stormwater drainage.

The project is estimated to cost around $127,000. Grant funding is available for part of that cost.

“We’re trying to address all those issues, ADA, access to the beach, providing a nice beach, we’re trying to provide a lot more access to the lake for as many individuals as we can and the beach is one of those areas we can do this with,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

Final design for the project has not been completed and would still need to go before the City Council for approval. If approved the project would begin next May.

