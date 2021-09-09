Milder air on the way
Sep. 9, 2021
As an upper-level trough moves out drier air moves in. A few isolated showers will be possible today, but high pressure moves in for tomorrow. The end of the week will be warmer and nice. Then, a front will bring a few showers on Saturday.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Scattered showers early on with partly cloudy skies
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mainly upper 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with morning showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
