Milder air on the way

As an upper-level trough moves out drier air moves in. A few isolated showers will be possible today, but high pressure moves in for tomorrow. The end of the week will be warmer and nice. Then, a front will bring a few showers on Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Scattered showers early on with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

