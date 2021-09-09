Michigan’s unemployment director defends actions as Republican call for her resignation

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than five million Michigan residents applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic which has created a slow down at Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, or UIA.

However, why those delays happened is now being debated in Lansing. Republican lawmakers say more should have been done to help people who had long waits to receive benefits.

The UIA’s Acting Director says those delays were because of 27 years’ worth of claims during the pandemic that the agency wasn’t prepared for.

“Everybody in this world wants everything instantaneously and our system is not set up for instantaneous,” said Liza Estlund Olson, Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency Acting Director.

That’s why the director says the agency is now looking for a new system and needs additional funding approved by lawmakers to keep up with the increased demand.

This coming as Michigan’s Speaker of the House, Jason Wentworth, has called for the director to resign as Republicans argue the director is making excuses.

“I’m still disappointed. I don’t think there has been a lot of reasonability taken,” said Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Michigan House Oversight Committee Chair. “It seems like there is a lot of blame being placed.”

“For those calling for my removal, this is not an easy job,” said Olsen. “If it were, the previous administration had eight years and seven UI Directors who could have made changes a long time ago.”

According to the director, 99 percent of people who have applied for payments have received them. However, 20 thousand people still have not been paid.

Republicans say they aren’t look for perfection but do want improvements.

“You’ve done some good things, but to public image you’ve failed,” said Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-101st State House District.

The director says she takes responsibility for everything her agency has done and will continue to make improvements. Johnson says multiple audits of the agency are currently underway. It’s unknown when the results will be released.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.