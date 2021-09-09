Advertisement

Mercy EMS launches non-emergency transport service

The service runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Mercy EMS purchased a new wheelchair transport van for non-emergency requests.
Mercy EMS purchased a new wheelchair transport van for non-emergency requests.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Paramedic provider Mercy EMS says there has been a great need in the area for a non-emergency wheelchair lift service.

Many elderly residents are homebound and have no transportation.

They need rides to doctor’s appointments or to and from nursing homes.

Mercy EMS CEO and Paramedic Patrick Boberg say the service is currently available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“They’ll go to the nursing homes, and if they are able to go home for the weekend, we’ll provide that transportation,” said Boberg. “If they have a doctor’s appointment in Green Bay, and don’t have transportation, give us a call and we’ll set that up.”

The Mercy EMS Wheelchair Transport van is for non-emergencies only and there is a charge for each ride.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated photo of 52-year-old Robert Edward Cook, Jr., of Iron River.
UPDATE: Missing 52-year-old man last seen in Stephenson
A U.S. Coast Guard boat responds to Presque Isle Park in Marquette, Sept. 6, 2021.
UPDATE: Man identified who died after Presque Isle Park cliff fall
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students
Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto Sr., of Hancock, is facing four charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection...
UPDATE: Hancock man pleads guilty on charge for Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol
City of Ishpeming logo/seal.
Ishpeming Mayor calls for end of negative comments and rumors

Latest News

Michigan State Police vehicle.
UPDATE: Police seek information on Kingsford charged with child sexually abusive activity
MDHHS launches online access to immunization records for residents 18+
Norway-Vulcan Area School Board discusses COVID changes, like a mask mandate.
Norway-Vulcan Area School Board voted on mask mandate
The touch screen brewer offers light and dark roasts, as well as decaf. Photo courtesy of...
Velodrome Coffee now available at Sawyer International Airport