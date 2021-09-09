Mercy EMS launches non-emergency transport service

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Paramedic provider Mercy EMS says there has been a great need in the area for a non-emergency wheelchair lift service.

Many elderly residents are homebound and have no transportation.

They need rides to doctor’s appointments or to and from nursing homes.

Mercy EMS CEO and Paramedic Patrick Boberg say the service is currently available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“They’ll go to the nursing homes, and if they are able to go home for the weekend, we’ll provide that transportation,” said Boberg. “If they have a doctor’s appointment in Green Bay, and don’t have transportation, give us a call and we’ll set that up.”

The Mercy EMS Wheelchair Transport van is for non-emergencies only and there is a charge for each ride.

